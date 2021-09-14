Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

