Brokerages Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

