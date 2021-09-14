Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $21,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAM opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

