Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,962,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.04% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $497,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,793,000 after purchasing an additional 761,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,753,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,248,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

BIP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,096. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

