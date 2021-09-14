BRP (DOO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BRP (TSE: DOO):

9/7/2021 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$154.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$100.00.

9/4/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$122.00 to C$137.00.

9/3/2021 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$122.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$125.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$134.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$108.00.

9/3/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – BRP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$108.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – BRP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$108.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$121.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of C$61.35 and a 52 week high of C$129.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

