BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. BRP Group also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million.

BRP has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

BRP opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.82.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.