BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) & Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Head-To-Head Survey

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BRP Group and Ryan Specialty Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

BRP Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.39%. Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus target price of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than BRP Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and Ryan Specialty Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $240.92 million 13.57 -$15.70 million $0.23 142.57 Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -2.14% 8.31% 4.16% Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRP Group beats Ryan Specialty Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

