Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $787.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

