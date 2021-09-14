BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Purchases $756,200.64 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BTRS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 540,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,724. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $100,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $46,714,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $40,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

