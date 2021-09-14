BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001385 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 19% against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $58.15 million and $14,060.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00143746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00750403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

