Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Bunge worth $65,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 817,679 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 699,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 246,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

