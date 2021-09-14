Bunicorn Market Capitalization Achieves $11.91 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and $1.87 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00176141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,052.63 or 0.99948846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.60 or 0.07151306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.41 or 0.00865423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.