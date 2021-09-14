Burger Swap (BURGER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.31 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $69.76 million and $10.31 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00142993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00841564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044744 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,201,759 coins and its circulating supply is 16,826,759 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

