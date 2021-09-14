Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading 4.9% Higher

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28. 3,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 234,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNR. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of -2.13.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.