BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

BW LPG stock remained flat at $$5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. BW LPG has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7706 per share. This represents a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

