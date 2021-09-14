C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Patricia A. House Sells 100,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $5,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,292 shares in the company, valued at $521,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AI stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,812. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of -53.62. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

