C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Houman Behzadi Sells 30,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 361,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,398,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $746,053.52.

On Friday, July 9th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $4,085,200.00.

AI traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,812. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $359,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $376,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 190.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

