C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $127,500.00 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $333,466.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. 372,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,693. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCCC. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

