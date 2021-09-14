Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NYSE:CBT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,838. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

