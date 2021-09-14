Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

Shares of CZR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,346. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,072,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

