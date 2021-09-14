Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 235 ($3.07). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:CNE traded down GBX 3.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 185.87 ($2.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,519. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a market capitalization of £927.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 281.91.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

