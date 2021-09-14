Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 235 ($3.07). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:CNE traded down GBX 3.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 185.87 ($2.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,519. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a market capitalization of £927.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 281.91.
Cairn Energy Company Profile
