CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 850,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CAIXY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 143,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

CAIXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank has an average rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

