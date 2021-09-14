CaixaPay (CXP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00080715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00120414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00169783 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.65 or 1.00007353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.78 or 0.07009627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.00886180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

