Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Trading Down 0.3%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$63.59 and last traded at C$63.80. 7,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 17,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGY. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$718.26 million and a P/E ratio of 38.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.66.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total transaction of C$121,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,569,828.20. Also, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$71,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at C$405,872.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,125 shares of company stock worth $899,485.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

