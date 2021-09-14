Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,209 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $46,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $420.51. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,832. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $430.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.28 and a 200-day moving average of $387.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

