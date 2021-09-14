Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,123 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $64,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

