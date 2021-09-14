Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,301 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $347.96. 67,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,854. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.03. The company has a market cap of $343.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

