Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 61,091 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,091 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $51,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

