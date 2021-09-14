Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 88,028 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $734,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,039. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

