Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $75,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,015,845 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

