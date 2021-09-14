Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $325,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,149. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $234.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

