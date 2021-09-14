Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $50,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,804,000 after buying an additional 237,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $287.82. 35,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,743. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

