Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 209,839 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209,839 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $116,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,413,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.86. 91,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,001. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

