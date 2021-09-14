Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 27,127 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

