Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 36,405 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $61,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.25. 1,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

