Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,800,227 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,800,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,530,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 385,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

