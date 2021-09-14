Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $111.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $111,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,414,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.00. 1,062,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,985,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

