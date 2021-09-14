Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $52.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $52,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of VV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

