Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $56.46 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $56,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 105.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 120,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of BA traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.45. The company had a trading volume of 190,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

