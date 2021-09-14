Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $59.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $59,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $19,796,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 402,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 157,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. 7,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,593. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

