Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $68.09 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $68,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 420,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

