Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $174,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 234,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 131,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 254,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,073. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

