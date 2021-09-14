Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,796 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,265,512 shares of company stock worth $3,133,228,890. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $144.32. The stock had a trading volume of 117,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.29 and a 200 day moving average of $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $402.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

