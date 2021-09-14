Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,408 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $58,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after buying an additional 8,838,436 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $395,558,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Italy increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,725,000 after buying an additional 1,259,330 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.17. 6,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $104.27.

