Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 439,553 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 439,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,068,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $304.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,584. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $309.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

