Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $412.48. 51,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,101. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.72. The company has a market cap of $388.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

