Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $92,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $267.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,407. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.