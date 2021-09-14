Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $69,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.97. 65,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.