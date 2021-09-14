Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 72,096 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,096 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $64,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

T stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 330,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,825,301. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a PE ratio of -88.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

