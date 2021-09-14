Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $171,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. 5,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

